AxiCom bulks up senior leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO: AxiCom, WPP’s technology specialist PR agency, has hired Brian Snyder as global president of digital and Shannon Lawler as SVP of analytics and research, both newly created positions.

The firm has also promoted Nick Head from his role as European MD to global head of client services.

Lawler started in her role in March, while Snyder and Head started on May 23. All of the new appointments report to Matthew Lackie, global CEO.

Snyder, previously EVP of digital at Golin, will strengthen digital teams in AxiCom offices around the world, counsel key clients, and build agency offerings and capabilities, according to a company statement.

“[AxiCom]’s global team will use all manner of modern digital and social media to earn authentic engagement for tech companies through compelling, human stories and communicate legacy brands’ digital transformation to not only survive but thrive,” he said.

Lawler, formerly FleishmanHillard’s VP of research, is responsible for generating insights to inform branding and reputation management strategies, analyzing media landscapes, industry trends, competitive positioning and audience behaviors.

“Tech companies run on data, and their earned media efforts should as well. We’ll add precision to PR through data-driven insights that inform omnichannel, earned-first campaigns and identify the right moments for real-time engagement,” Lawler said.

In his elevated role, Head will work across AxiCom’s client service teams and capabilities to drive business and brand transformation for clients.

When asked about the future of AxiCom, Lackie said the agency had two clear priorities.

“Continuing to play in our home base market, the B2B enterprise space, and helping those tech companies show up in more human and relatable ways,” he said. “[But also] looking at industries that are being impacted or disrupted by tech, like consumer brands, and helping them flex their innovation, storytelling muscles.”