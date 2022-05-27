Mofilm brings on Google exec Michelle Vincent as global CEO

Mofilm, the content creation network under The Brandtech Group, has hired Michelle Vincent as global CEO.

Vincent, who brings 15 years of experience across Google and Meta’s Facebook, is charged with helping Mofilm scale and navigate opportunities in Web3 and the metaverse.

She succeeded Suzanne Spence, who moved from Mofilm to lead sister company Mobkoi, a mobile marketing platform, in March.

Mofilm’s platform enables brands including Target, DoorDash and Unilever to crowdsource content from a network of more than 10,000 filmmakers and photographers across 182 countries.

Its business was catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic as production around the world stalled, driving 28% revenue growth in 2021, it claimed to Campaign US.

In addition to its creator network, Mofilm has maintained growth and relevance by positioning itself as a platform that can help brands reach their diversity and sustainability goals. It says that of the Mofilm creators commissioned by brands in 2021, 52% were female and 57% were BIPOC.

Hiring creators from across the world remotely, rather than flying in talent, also reduces the environmental impact of producing content, which Mofilm says is an increasing concern from brands.

Now the business is seeking to tap into new growth drivers presented by Web3 and the metaverse. Vincent’s remit is to expand Mofilm’s network of creators that can produce Web3-related content, such as virtual experiences, avatar accessories and NFTs.

The Brandtech Group founder and CEO David Jones told Campaign US the metaverse is “still a very embryonic space,” but adds the level of interest and demand from brands “is huge.”

He added that Vincent’s experience working in big tech will prove “extremely valuable” in helping Mofilm scale.

“As Mofilm capitalizes on the major opportunity that the metaverse and Web3 offers brands, she has in-depth experience from two of the world's leading companies in that space,” Jones said.

Vincent told Campaign US her immediate priority will be helping Mofilm “get in front” of the rise of Web3 and the metaverse “which is moving at a lightning pace.”

She said Mofilm “sits at an exciting intersection of where content creation and the digital evolution through Web3 and the metaverse are going next,”

“I have been energized by early conversations with creators in our community who are actively a part of breakthrough work on the next generation of NFTs, gaming and so much more,” Vincent said.

She plans to bring to Mofilm some of big tech’s appetite for experimentation and data-driven decisions.

“As the sector continues to innovate and evolve so quickly, the mantras I have been taught – to test, iterate and fail fast from calculated risks — these are all extremely important to ensure Mofilm continues to thrive while remaining on the cutting edge of our offerings,” Vincent said.

Vincent joined Google in 2007 and for 10 years worked with industry leaders in education and travel to help them define advertising strategies. From 2017, she spent two years at Facebook, where she led media and creative strategies for several online travel companies. She returned to Google in 2019 to lead automotive and product specialist teams, overseeing business partnerships and brand teams for clients including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Jaguar Land Rover.

London-headquartered Mofilm was founded in 2008 and acquired by The Brandtech Group (then called You & Mr Jones) in 2015 for a multi-million dollar sum. It opened a U.S. headquarters in New York in 2018.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.