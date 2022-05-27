Scratching my bald head: how to react to a colleague’s worst news
They tell you that following a cancer diagnosis you have a life-affirming moment in which you re-evaluate all that is important and are henceforth compelled to channel all your (diminishing) energy into surviving for that.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>