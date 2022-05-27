PRWeek 30 Under 30: Eleanor Baker, BCW

BCW's Eleanor Baker helped put the emerging cultivated meat industry on the map through her work with Ivy Farm, devising its breakthrough campaign with a report entitled 'The Socio-economic impact report of cultivated meat in the UK'.

The idea secured a combined reach of 87 million people over the course of eight months.

Baker has also been key in establishing BCW London's new Responsible Business specialism; and became the youngest BCW delegate chosen to attend COP26.

The 28-year-old, who is dyslexic, strives to make PR careers more accessible through her work, and is BCW's Neurodiversity Champion and a founding member of Dyslexics in Communications.

Nominator says

I've worked in PR for almost 30 years… Eleanor will always stand out as one of the best ones that I have worked with.

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Easy. The people. From ex-journos to MPs – you get to work with a lot smart, fun people from lots of different backgrounds.

What's your favourite 'traditional' media title, and why?

At the risk of sounding like a PR, I don’t have a favourite as I try to get different perspectives and angles on news. But I’ll always start every morning with the BBC.

Which social media platform do you use more than others, and why?

Like many Millennials, I still can’t seem to shake Insta as my go-to.

Where would you be working if you weren't in comms?

Something completely different, like running an antiques shop that also serves good food.