Finn Partners elevates Ryan Witherell to managing partner

Witherell came to the agency from Seigenthaler Public Relations, which Finn Partners acquired in 2015.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

NASHVILLE, TN: Finn Partners has promoted Ryan Witherell to managing partner.

Witherell is reporting to Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, managing partner for the Southeast. He started in the role in April. 

In 2015, Seigenthaler’s firm, Seigenthaler Public Relations, and DVL Public Relations & Advertising were acquired by Finn Partners as the firm expanded into the Southeastern U.S. 

As managing partner, Witherell is leading the agency’s Southeast corporate and consumer practice group and overseeing a team of 20 staffers. He is particularly involved in the Bridgestone Americas, Geodis, Google Fiber and the Nashville International Airport accounts. 

“[Finn Partners] has been on a [growth] rocketship the past few years,” he said. “The goal is to continue the trajectory we’re on in smart, effective ways.” 

Witherell’s promotion is the latest in a string of executive moves at Finn Partners. The agency also recently upped Julie Walsh to senior partner and named Jennifer Hawkins as managing partner of the New York travel practice.

Finn Partners posted a revenue increase of 49% last year to $162.2 million, including a revenue jump of the same percentage in the U.S. to $135.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

