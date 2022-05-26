News

Interpublic, Omnicom CEOs condemn Texas elementary school mass shooting

Omnicom CEO John Wren also said the holding company supports ‘common sense gun legislation.’

by Diana Bradley / Added 21 hours ago

Twenty-one people died in Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Twenty-one people died in Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Agency holding company CEOs are speaking out against gun violence after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, this week that left 19 children and two teachers dead

In a note to staff, Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren reflected on the tragedy, as well as the shooting that happened this month in Buffalo, New York, in which 10 people died. 

“Omnicom condemns these acts of violence and supports common sense gun legislation,” Wren wrote. “I urge you to consider your role in driving change needed to stop gun violence. We each have a responsibility to act through our words, actions and votes in the manner we see fit to prevent these acts.” 

He reminded employees that Omnicom’s companies offer mental health benefits if they are needed. 

The PR agencies within Omnicom Public Relations Group include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications and Porter Novelli.

Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky also wrote a memo to employees and posted it on LinkedIn. He called the Texas shooting a “reminder of the toxic effects of gun violence, seemingly compounded by the mental health crisis that so many societies are facing in the wake of the pandemic.” 

IPG, he added, is making a donation to a local organization to help the affected families in Uvalde, Texas. Krakowsky also reflected on the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and the actions IPG is taking to address racial injustice. 

IPG’s PR firms include Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries Global, Current Global, Rogers & Cowan/PMK and ReviveHealth. 

This month’s shootings have renewed scrutiny on gun rights groups such as the National Rifle Association, gun manufacturers and politicians who receive campaign funds from such organizations.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The firm's work with Axe will include product launches.

Axe names M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America as AOR

L-R: Shannon Lawler, Brian Snyder and Nick Head.

AxiCom bulks up senior leadership team

L-R: Michelle Vincent and David Jones.

Mofilm brings on Google exec Michelle Vincent as global CEO

There is a lingering complication to accurately portraying mental health, experts say.

Mental health in the era of COVID and mass shootings

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Witherell was previously a senior partner.

Finn Partners elevates Ryan Witherell to managing partner

Twenty-one people died in Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Interpublic, Omnicom CEOs condemn Texas elementary school mass shooting

Jennifer Chelstad

Allison+Partners hires Jennifer Chelstad as Seattle office head

Uptick in boomerang employees puts spotlight on agency culture

Uptick in boomerang employees puts spotlight on agency culture

LA and London: A tale of two cynics?

LA and London: A tale of two cynics?