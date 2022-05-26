Allison+Partners hires Jennifer Chelstad as Seattle office head

SEATTLE: Allison+Partners has named Jennifer Chelstad as general manager of its Seattle office, a newly created position.

Chelstad reports to Anne Colaiacovo, global partner and president of North America at Allison+Partners. She started in the role in February.

The general manager position previously encompassed the Portland and Seattle offices, but it was split into two separate roles to support Allison+Partner's growth in both markets.

Katy Spaulding, Allison+Partners’ chief of staff, who formerly managed both northwest offices, now leads the Portland base.

Chelstad is leading a team of 20 staffers and is responsible for driving revenue and new business growth, internal team-building and marketing efforts. She is also providing senior counsel to consumer products and services, mobility and retail accounts.

“I want to make our office one of the best places to work in the Seattle market and to [establish] more connection points with the wider Seattle community through events and other practices,” she said.

Chelstad most recently served as SVP of communications at Outcast, an integrated marketing agency. Her replacement has not yet been named.

Prior to joining Outcast, Chelstad was an SVP at FleishmanHillard; SVP of the technology practice at Weber Shandwick; and an account manager at Shift Communications.

Allison+Partners recently launched a sports marketing specialty called Allison+Sports.

Allison+Partners posted a 18.8% gain in revenue globally last year to $81.2 million and a 19.6% increase in the U.S. to $65.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.