News

Onclusive acquires Critical Mention

The deal is Onclusive’s first major acquisition following its formation at the start of the year.

by Natasha Bach / Added 11 hours ago

Moerbach talked up Critical Mention's broadcast- and podcast-monitoring capabilities.
Moerbach talked up Critical Mention's broadcast- and podcast-monitoring capabilities.

 NEW YORK: Communications technology company Onclusive has acquired media monitoring and database company Critical Mention, the companies said on Thursday. 

Critical Mention’s media monitoring platform gives customers access to monitoring across broadcast, podcast, online news and social media alongside a validated media contact database. These capabilities will be available to Onclusive customers, rounding out its global measurement, management and media monitoring platforms that comprise its media intelligence offering. 

“Critical Mention’s U.S. broadcast- and podcast-monitoring capabilities and validated journalist contact database will have a significant impact on our ability to offer clients globally rich, trusted insights and full multi-channel media coverage in one of the world’s largest markets,” said Manuel Moerbach, CEO at Onclusive. “We also believe in turn that Critical Mention’s clients will reap the benefits of having access to Onclusive’s existing portfolio of media monitoring, measurement and management solutions.”

As part of the merger, Critical Mention’s more than 3,000 customers can continue to access their products and services. They will soon be able to access the wider Onclusive suite of tools, as well. Critical Mention’s team, located predominantly in New York and India, will also continue in their roles following the merger.

This is Onclusive’s first major acquisition following its formation at the start of the year following the acquisition and merger of Kantar’s reputation intelligence business, PRgloo and the legacy Onclusive business by STG. Moerbach was named CEO of Onclusive early this year. 

Critical Mention serves thousands of customers in North America, including brands like McDonald’s and PR agencies such as Porter Novelli.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

March for Our Lives PSA asks for more than 'thoughts and prayers'

March for Our Lives PSA asks for more than 'thoughts and prayers'

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Why Hidden Valley Ranch was used to make a real diamond

Why Hidden Valley Ranch was used to make a real diamond

The PR Week: 5.26.2022 - Rebecca Binny, RayCo Media

The PR Week: 5.26.2022 - Rebecca Binny, RayCo Media

Brand Film Awards US 2022: The winners

Brand Film Awards US 2022: The winners

The former Senate candidate O'Rourke (L) interrupted a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Beto O'Rourke interrupts press conference on Uvalde shooting

Starbucks has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Starbucks pulls brand out of Russia

Google was under the microscope in 2021. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Signal AI: Negative coverage shows consumers are concerned about Big Tech

Snapchat recently launched a dedicated space for shopping called Dress Up.

Snap's profit miss chills ad group share prices

LeiLani Leaston (center) attended an event for scholarship recipients at Temple University with Tori Hill (left) and Krysta Pellegrino of Health + Commerce

Health+Commerce teams with Temple University on diversity initiative