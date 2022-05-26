Onclusive acquires Critical Mention

NEW YORK: Communications technology company Onclusive has acquired media monitoring and database company Critical Mention, the companies said on Thursday.

Critical Mention’s media monitoring platform gives customers access to monitoring across broadcast, podcast, online news and social media alongside a validated media contact database. These capabilities will be available to Onclusive customers, rounding out its global measurement, management and media monitoring platforms that comprise its media intelligence offering.

“Critical Mention’s U.S. broadcast- and podcast-monitoring capabilities and validated journalist contact database will have a significant impact on our ability to offer clients globally rich, trusted insights and full multi-channel media coverage in one of the world’s largest markets,” said Manuel Moerbach, CEO at Onclusive. “We also believe in turn that Critical Mention’s clients will reap the benefits of having access to Onclusive’s existing portfolio of media monitoring, measurement and management solutions.”

As part of the merger, Critical Mention’s more than 3,000 customers can continue to access their products and services. They will soon be able to access the wider Onclusive suite of tools, as well. Critical Mention’s team, located predominantly in New York and India, will also continue in their roles following the merger.

This is Onclusive’s first major acquisition following its formation at the start of the year following the acquisition and merger of Kantar’s reputation intelligence business, PRgloo and the legacy Onclusive business by STG. Moerbach was named CEO of Onclusive early this year.

Critical Mention serves thousands of customers in North America, including brands like McDonald’s and PR agencies such as Porter Novelli.