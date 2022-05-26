Blog

What is your favorite Pride Month 2022 campaign?

Absolut Vodka, Zynga and Harry’s and Flamingo are all set for Pride Month.

Added 21 minutes ago

What is your favorite Pride Month 2022 campaign?

Pride Month may not kick off until next week, but Absolut Vodka, Zynga and Harry’s and Flamingo have already unveiled their plans.

Absolut Vodka

Absolut Vodka has launched Out & Open, a new ongoing initiative, in partnership with actor and comedian Bowen Yang, that raises awareness of the LGBTQ+ bars, which have declined by 15.2% between 2019 and Spring 2021. The campaign provides resources to business owners to help these establishments thrive. The brand is also publishing an audio-visual series with real stories about the poignant role that LGBTQ+ bars have played. For every listen to an Absolut Out & Open story, Absolut will increase its $175,000 donation to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce by an additional $1 to fund succession planning education and training. 

Zynga

For Pride Month, social game developer Zynga will have in-game features, employee spotlights and social integrations across several titles to promote LGBTQIA2S+ inclusivity, diversity and belonging. LGBTQIA2S+ refers to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Two Spirit and countless ways in which people self identify, according to a Zynga statement.

zPride, a Zynga employee resource group, is also donating a total of $50,000 to several non-profits. Gifts of $20,000 each will support Brave Space Alliance and the LGBT Foundation. Additionally, zPride is joining Gay Gaming Professionals as a corporate sponsor with a $10,000 donation for its scholarship program that helps marginalized and LGBTQ2SA+ students interested in gaming careers.

In-game events include Zynga’s FarmVille 3 spotlighting four characters who identify as LGBTQIA2S+; Game of Thrones Slots Casino sending players on a special Pride-themed quest hosted by the House of Martell; and Wizard of Oz Slots is treating players to special bonus #PlayWithPride challenges and rewards.

Harry’s and Flamingo

Alongside the limited-edition Harry’s x Flamingo Face & Body Pride Shave Set, with 100% of proceeds going to The Trevor Project, the companies have launched the Hair is Hair campaign. The campaign uses the power and intimacy of black and white portraits, taken by photographer Lia Clay Miller, to express that hair is hair no matter your gender expression.

But who did it best?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

March for Our Lives PSA asks for more than 'thoughts and prayers'

March for Our Lives PSA asks for more than 'thoughts and prayers'

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Why Hidden Valley Ranch was used to make a real diamond

Why Hidden Valley Ranch was used to make a real diamond

The PR Week: 5.26.2022 - Rebecca Binny, RayCo Media

The PR Week: 5.26.2022 - Rebecca Binny, RayCo Media

Brand Film Awards US 2022: The winners

Brand Film Awards US 2022: The winners

The former Senate candidate O'Rourke (L) interrupted a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Beto O'Rourke interrupts press conference on Uvalde shooting

Starbucks has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Starbucks pulls brand out of Russia

Google was under the microscope in 2021. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Signal AI: Negative coverage shows consumers are concerned about Big Tech

Snapchat recently launched a dedicated space for shopping called Dress Up.

Snap's profit miss chills ad group share prices

LeiLani Leaston (center) attended an event for scholarship recipients at Temple University with Tori Hill (left) and Krysta Pellegrino of Health + Commerce

Health+Commerce teams with Temple University on diversity initiative