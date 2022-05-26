Unity owner Selbey Anderson gets £10m funding boost and buys agency
Selbey Anderson, the marketing group that owns UK PR agencies Unity and Flagship Consulting, has received a new £10m funding facility for acquisitions and investment, as it announces its latest agency buy.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>