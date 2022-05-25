News

Beto O'Rourke interrupts press conference on Uvalde shooting

O’Rourke criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abott for inaction on gun laws.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

The former Senate candidate O'Rourke (L) interrupted a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
UVALDE, TX: Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke confronted Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday during a press conference intended to provide updates on yesterday’s shooting in Uvalde.

Politico reported that O’Rourke yelled to the stage that, “the time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing.” He added that the response from those on stage was “totally predictable.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who beat O’Rourke in his campaign for Senate in 2018, was among those on stage. 

“Sit down and don’t play this stuff,” Cruz said to O’Rourke. 

According to Axios, O'Rourke spoke again after he was removed by police officers. 

"I want us to do something right now. We can do something right now. But if we continue to accept this, it is on us. It's not just the governor's fault, it is on us. I'm not going to accept it, so I'm here, I'm calling attention to it,” he said. 

O’Rourke, who was born in El Paso, is running against Abbott for governorship of Texas. 

