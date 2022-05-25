News

Signal AI: Negative coverage shows consumers are concerned about Big Tech

Google and Amazon suffered the most negative coverage, according to the report.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

LONDON: Global decision-augmentation company Signal AI has crunched the numbers, and some of the S&P 500's biggest companies are getting more than their fair share of negative coverage.

According to the analysis, between early 2021 and this year, Google received the most negative coverage around AI and business ethics among S&P 500 brands. Throughout that one-year period, the company had 995 negative articles written about it.

With increased uses for and uptake of AI, the space offers opportunity to tech companies. Yet, as the figures above show, consumers are concerned about how the technology will be used.

Google was followed by Amazon with 465 negative articles and Microsoft with 204. Perhaps to the surprise of some, the company to come in fourth, with just 75 negative articles to its name, is Meta. However, the company formerly known as Facebook only rebranded in October of last year, which may mean that the figures are not yet representative of actual perception.

Signal AI also looked at which artificial intelligence tech companies won the perception battle. Amazon owned AWS emerged the winner, with 301 positive pieces written about it. DeepMind followed, with 217 favorable articles, and Nvidia rounded out the top three at 202.

