News Analysis

Downing Street PR figures implicated in Sue Gray Partygate report

Although ‘rather substantial comms risks’ were pointed out by then-Downing Street comms chief Lee Cain at the time, the No. 10 press office finds itself tangled in Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal.

by Evie Barrett / Added 2 hours ago

A Partygate protest in London on 13 April 2022 (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
The long-awaited findings from civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into gatherings in Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns have officially been published, providing many of the facts we’d already gathered, alongside some interesting new details.

Lee Cain

From a PR perspective, one aspect that stands out is former Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain’s input, when invited to some of the earlier controversial government events during the pandemic.

In a newly released email, Cain is seen to have responded hesitantly to an invitation to drinks in the 10 Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were in place.

He wrote at the time: “I’m sure it will be fine – and I applaud the gesture – but a 200-odd person invitation for drinks in the garden of No. 10 is somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment.”

Cain says he advised for the event to be cancelled, despite informing the investigation that he also attended for a brief period, albeit reportedly only “to ascertain who was present in the garden”.

The following month, Cain similarly objected to a gathering proposed via WhatsApp by Martin Reynolds (principal private secretary to the Prime Minister) to mark the departure of a No. 10 official, saying: “I don’t see how we can have some kind of party.”

In other messages, Cain called it a “shame” and admitted he would like to arrange some kind of event, but ultimately concluded: “I think it’s your decision my friend, not mind [sic]! But it obviously comes with rather substantial comms risks.”

Cain’s only other involvement in the report is his leaving drinks on 13 November 2020, which made the news earlier this week when images depicting the Prime Minister raising a glass at the event were leaked by ITV News, in contrast with his claims that he was unaware of any rule-breaking. Cain quit Downing Street in November 2020 and later founded his own PR agency.

Press Office

Downing Street’s press office appears frequently in Gray’s report, with staff attending Cain’s leaving drinks and another similar event on 27 November 2020 where alcohol was once again said to be consumed during a time of national lockdown.

On 18 December of that year, when London was placed in a Tier-3 lockdown, the No. 10 press office hosted a Christmas gathering, having invited colleagues via WhatsApp to “participate in press office secret Santa” and offering a “gift exchange” with “cheese and (lots of) wine”.

The infamous ‘wine and cheese evening’ went ahead on this date, with today’s report revealing a significant new detail: “A panic alarm button was accidentally triggered by a member of staff. The custodians on duty responded, as did one of the police officers on No. 10 door duty. They observed a large number of people in the area outside of the main press office and one individual giving a speech. Inside the press office a further 15-20 people were present.”

Although a police officer witnessed what many of those in No. 10 referred to as a “party”, it would appear that no further action was taken at the time.

James Slack

The new report contains little mention of Cain’s successor, James Slack, other than a leaving event that took place for him in April 2021, when limitations on gatherings remained in place.

The most recent incident investigated by Gray, it is reported that about 45 people attended the event, which lasted several hours and involved alcohol.

The aftermath

Despite Reynolds’ assertion that some of these events had gone under the radar, writing on WhatsApp that No. 10 appeared to have “got away with” one of their drinks events (although which one he is referring to is undisclosed), this is evidently now far from the truth.

The implications of this report are yet to be seen, but Gray’s conclusion is a concrete one.

“Whatever the initial intent, what took place at many of these gatherings and the way in which they developed was not in line with COVID guidance at the time,” she says. “Even allowing for the extraordinary pressures officials and advisers were under, the factual findings of this report illustrate some attitudes and behaviours inconsistent with that guidance.”

She insists, however, that “these events did not reflect the prevailing culture in Government and the Civil Service at the time”, even acknowledging that 83 government individuals breached COVID regulations, as per the police report.

