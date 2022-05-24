Coffee Break with Arielle Patrick, CCO, Ariel Investments

This week on Coffee Break, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett is joined by Arielle Patrick, CCO of Ariel Investments.

Ariel is the first Black-owned investment firm in the U.S. and currently has almost $20 billion in funds under its management. Co-CEO Mellody Hobson has long been a mentor of Patrick's, including when she was working on the agency side, first at Weber Shandwick, then at Edelman. She moved client-side at Ariel in 2020 and looks after a number of areas in her chief communications role.

Coffee Break topics:

0:55 - Detailing Ariel Investments

5:25 - Creating purposeful business in a world that’s focused on volume

9:16 - Corporate directors report

13:05 - Any surprises from conducting the report?

14:40 - Making sure the agencies you work with are doing what they say