Coffee Break with Arielle Patrick, CCO, Ariel Investments

Patrick discusses the importance of having role models in the C-suite and why purposeful business is good business.

by Steve Barrett / Added 3 hours ago

This week on Coffee Break, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett is joined by Arielle Patrick, CCO of Ariel Investments.

Ariel is the first Black-owned investment firm in the U.S. and currently has almost $20 billion in funds under its management. Co-CEO Mellody Hobson has long been a mentor of Patrick's, including when she was working on the agency side, first at Weber Shandwick, then at Edelman. She moved client-side at Ariel in 2020 and looks after a number of areas in her chief communications role.

Coffee Break topics:

0:55 - Detailing Ariel Investments

5:25 - Creating purposeful business in a world that’s focused on volume

9:16 - Corporate directors report

13:05 - Any surprises from conducting the report?

14:40 - Making sure the agencies you work with are doing what they say

 

