Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki to join MSNBC

NEW YORK: Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC in the fall.

Psaki will appear on all the network’s programs across cable and streaming, according to a company statement.

She will also host an original program that is currently under development for streaming and will debut in Q1 2023. NBCUniversal, which owns MSNBC, has a broad streaming presence with platforms Peacock and NBC News NOW.

Psaki will also appear on NBC and MSNBC primetime special election programming during the midterm elections and 2024 presidential election.

Psaki tweeted about her new job on Tuesday morning.

Thrilled to join the incredible @MSNBC family this fall. Breaking down the facts and getting to the bottom of what’s driving the issues that matter most to people in this country has never been more important. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) May 24, 2022

Earlier this month, Psaki was replaced as White House press secretary by Karine Jean-Pierre.

Prior to her time as White House press secretary, Psaki served as White House communications director for President Barack Obama and as the spokeswoman for the Department of State.