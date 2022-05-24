News

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki to join MSNBC

Psaki will serve as an analyst and host a new streaming program currently in development.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
NEW YORK: Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC in the fall.

Psaki will appear on all the network’s programs across cable and streaming, according to a company statement. 

She will also host an original program that is currently under development for streaming and will debut in Q1 2023. NBCUniversal, which owns MSNBC, has a broad streaming presence with platforms Peacock and NBC News NOW. 

Psaki will also appear on NBC and MSNBC primetime special election programming during the midterm elections and 2024 presidential election. 

Psaki tweeted about her new job on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, Psaki was replaced as White House press secretary by Karine Jean-Pierre

Prior to her time as White House press secretary, Psaki served as White House communications director for President Barack Obama and as the spokeswoman for the Department of State. 

