Cision: Journalists struggle to maintain credibility

Cision’s annual State of the Media report is here, and with it, many valuable new findings for PR pros to work more effectively with journalists.

The report, which looks at the key challenges journalists face today, is drawn from responses from over 3,800 journalists across 17 global markets. The number one challenge journalists cited? Maintaining credibility.

According to the report, 32% of those surveyed said that they struggle to combat accusations of fake news and remain a trusted news source; and 57% feel that the public has lost trust in the media over the past year. Other challenges include smaller newsrooms and fewer resources alongside pressure to increase output. Three-in-ten journalists surveyed reported filing 10 or more stories per week.

But there are numerous ways for PR pros to help make journalists’ jobs easier. Seventy-six percent cited press releases as the most useful content that PR pros can provide to help generate stories or story ideas. Others (63%) are interested in original research reports, such as trends and market data, while 49% want opportunities to attend brand or company events.

And simply sending a press release is not enough: 91% of journalists said that the majority of the pitches they receive are not relevant. They want PR pros to take the time to understand their target audience and what they find relevant rather than spamming them with irrelevant or inaccurate and poorly sourced information. Including multimedia upfront is also a good start — 22% found this helpful to their work.

Other no no’s? Sending pitches that sound like marketing brochures, following up repeatedly, failing to respond within a deadline and inappropriate social media outreach.