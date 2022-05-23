Global Situation Room brings on 6 staffers to support rapid expansion

ALEXANDRIA, VA: Global Situation Room (GSR), a strategic communications firm, has hired Kat Maramba as VP of media engagement, Madison Lazas as senior account manager, Kasey Henderson as account manager and Terry Gaines as account supervisor.

Brett Bruen, president and founder at GSR, cited “tremendous” growth over the past few years as the reason behind establishing the newly created roles.

“Last year, we tripled in size and we’re on track to double in size this year,” he said. “[The new hires] are about scaling, we need the staff and structure to support all the clients we’ve seen coming through the door.”

Maramba, who most recently served as executive comms manager for the National League of Cities, reports to Bruen and CEO Johanna Maska.

Lazas, former account and media relations lead at Capwell Communications, and Henderson, previously global youth comms strategic lead at Population Services International, report to Hannah Chatalas, SVP at GSR. Gaines reports to Lazas.

Bruen said that GSR has seen a lot of growth in nonprofit, philanthropy, pharmaceutical and technology sectors.

“We’ve provided some pretty extraordinary support to Omnicom and Porter Novelli on some of these larger accounts. Now this is us creating an independent capacity to manage those accounts on our own,” he told PRWeek.

GSR has also hired Mahnoor Haq as a comms associate and Coleman Beaty as a research assistant.

In 2020, Porter Novelli expanded its collaboration with GSR to launch additional offerings for clients.