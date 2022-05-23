News

Global Situation Room brings on 6 staffers to support rapid expansion

The hires include Kat Maramba as VP of media engagement and Madison Lazas as senior account manager.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 5 hours ago

GSR has hired Kat Maramba as VP of media engagement.
GSR has hired Kat Maramba as VP of media engagement.

ALEXANDRIA, VA: Global Situation Room (GSR), a strategic communications firm, has hired Kat Maramba as VP of media engagement, Madison Lazas as senior account manager, Kasey Henderson as account manager and Terry Gaines as account supervisor.  

Brett Bruen, president and founder at GSR, cited “tremendous” growth over the past few years as the reason behind establishing the newly created roles. 

“Last year, we tripled in size and we’re on track to double in size this year,” he said. “[The new hires] are about scaling, we need the staff and structure to support all the clients we’ve seen coming through the door.”

Maramba, who most recently served as executive comms manager for the National League of Cities, reports to Bruen and CEO Johanna Maska. 

Lazas, former account and media relations lead at Capwell Communications, and Henderson, previously global youth comms strategic lead at Population Services International, report to Hannah Chatalas, SVP at GSR. Gaines reports to Lazas.

Bruen said that GSR has seen a lot of growth in nonprofit, philanthropy, pharmaceutical and technology sectors. 

“We’ve provided some pretty extraordinary support to Omnicom and Porter Novelli on some of these larger accounts. Now this is us creating an independent capacity to manage those accounts on our own,” he told PRWeek. 

GSR has also hired Mahnoor Haq as a comms associate and Coleman Beaty as a research assistant. 

In 2020, Porter Novelli expanded its collaboration with GSR to launch additional offerings for clients.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Global Situation Room brings on 6 staffers to support rapid expansion

Global Situation Room brings on 6 staffers to support rapid expansion

Marketers are crazy for the metaverse, but consumers still need convincing. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Marketers are diving into the metaverse; consumers not so much

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

The company is rolling out TrueCar+ in more states this year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

TrueCar names ICF Next as PR AOR

Most consumers now view geopolitics as a top priority for business – Edelman research

Most consumers now view geopolitics as a top priority for business – Edelman research

Photo credit: Getty Images

WeWork US members get month of free therapy through BetterHelp

Dogstudio built virtual festival Tomorrowland Around The World.

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowland’s virtual festival

In 2020, Mattel launched Barbie Fashionistas with the goal of expanding its collection to include more skin tones, body types, and even Barbies with wheelchairs.

First Barbie doll with hearing aids aims to boost diversity, inclusion

On Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people in Buffalo. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

In Buffalo’s wake, marketers look at gun violence through a public health lens

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning