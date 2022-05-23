Goldbug names co-MDs

Two of the agency’s four partners, Lynne Arrowsmith and Lara Gould, become co-MD alongside their existing duties as internal brand & communications director and publicity director, respectively.

Revenue at Goldbug grew 52 per cent in 2021 to £2.7m, according to PRWeek's UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

Goldbug was founded as Up Communications in 2014 by ex-EE comms pros Arrowsmith and Stuart Jackson. It was later joined by former Sunday Mirror news editor James Saville and ex-Mail on Sunday showbusiness editor Gould.

The agency was renamed Goldbug in 2016. Its clients include BT, EE and Amazon.

Arrowsmith said: “We knew when we founded Goldbug that joined-up internal and external comms delivered the best value for brands operating at scale and these appointments will help us further embed our approach into our business strategy, enabling us to offer the most progressive brand-led comms approach in the industry for colleagues and consumers.”

Gould said: “Having an MD for each side of our work means that we can offer clients the best advice and best value across the two disciplines and bring to them the benefits of integrating a campaign, whether that’s using employees as brand ambassadors on the outside or mirroring big PR campaigns on the inside.”