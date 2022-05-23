PRWeek Best places to Work Awards 2022: winners revealed

While Blurred romped home with three awards (for Sustainability, Rewards and Benefits, and the Best Small Agency), Battenhall landed the Mid-Size Agency category while Ketchum UK won the Large Agency award.

PRWeek’s Best Places to Work scheme was designed to help PR agency and client-side comms team leaders develop the best working environments for their staff, while recognising these businesses’ outstanding work and initiatives.

An elite panel of judges chosen by the PRWeek editorial team reviewed and scored each entry. The esteemed judges included senior figures from agencies, in-house and industry bodies, who were chosen for their high-level and wide-ranging professional expertise.

PRWeek would like to thank them and, of course, all the entrants.

Below is the full list of categories. Click on the links to find out the details of the winners in each category:

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Small Agency (2 to 29 employees)

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Mid-Size Agency (30 to 99 employees)

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Large Agency (100+ employees)

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Training & Development Award

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Reward & Benefits Award

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Mental Health Champion Award

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Diversity & Inclusion Award

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Best Internship Scheme Award

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Employee support during COVID-19

PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Sustainability Award