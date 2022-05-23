“Don’t be so clever in your execution that you end up hiding your message. You end up generating lots of coverage but not really communicating.”
That’s the opinion of Lysette Mazur, PR consultant for Slimming World, who was speaking at last week’s PRWeek PR360 event at the panel session ‘Commenting on creativity: are communications professionals creative enough?’.
This year’s PR360, held in Brighton, brought together leaders in PR from the UK and worldwide to discuss the latest PR developments, trends and innovations.
One of the first topics the panel tackled was not whether campaigns were creative enough, but if they can sometimes be too creative. The consensus was that they can. Wesley Johnson, head of production at news agency PA Media, said: “There’s no point, if your message doesn't land and journalists aren’t left with a line to hang their piece on.”
The panel also talked about the benefits of working with outside agencies, even if you have your own in-house PR team. Agencies, said Mazur and Johnson, can often bring a fresh perspective. This is particularly the case for in-house teams who are under constant pressure and find it difficult to get time away from the coalface.
With their dedicated resources, agencies can also often bring research and other industry knowledge that it’s hard to replicate in-house. Agencies can also help develop and sustain relationships with journalists, something in-house teams often no longer have the time to do.
Asked if it was possible to use templated campaigns and then rework them for different clients, both panellists were quite clear that this was not a good idea. “We all have our bag of tricks,” said Mazur, “surveys, PR stunts, that kind of thing. But to be truly creative, you need to think about your brand, your channels and how you want your message to be represented.”
Moderator and editor of PRWeek, John Harrington, cheekily asked who was more creative, PR or marketing and advertising people? Deftly dodging the bear trap, both speakers talked about the need for a unified approach and narrowing the distance between the different disciplines.
“Working in-house, we collaborate with those other disciplines,” said Mazur. “Where possible, our creative campaigns will tie in with theirs and they’ll feed into each other. We’re no longer led by marketing, and they aren’t led by PR. It’s much more of a comms unit.”
Wesley agreed. “When the different disciplines work together, we work better. Any sign of things being disjointed these days, and it comes across as not real or authentic.”
Other topics discussed by the trio included how PR teams’ work had changed, particularly since COVID, now that brands were using owned channels far more than they used to.
They also discussed the importance of engaging with journalists early if you’re planning a big creative campaign. “Bring journalists on board as soon as possible”, said Mazur. “They can tell if they’re attending media events. You don’t want to spend time and money working on something that isn’t necessary.”
Slimming World’s Mazur also had a plea for agencies: “When your agency is coming to pitch, understand the business. It’s time-consuming to explain our business. If an agency can come in and has done research previously, that’s what we’re looking for. It makes everyone’s life easier.”