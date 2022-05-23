PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2022: Mid-Size Agency (30-99 employees)

Battenhall was created in 2013 with a mission of creating a unique agency culture that focused on innovation and specialist skills. It has long had a ‘20 per cent time’ policy, giving every team member a fifth of their hours to focus on research and development, charitable initiatives, new tools or approaches, or its extensive in-house training offer.

The agency is clear that staff must take time off in lieu of overtime, and uses an AI-powered time-tracking system to ensure this happens. In the most recent quarter, no staff worked more than their scheduled hours.

Recognising the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, Battenhall has given staff extra days off, extended its existing flexible and remote working policy, and developed a ‘Support Room’ providing on-demand therapy and mental health support.

Additionally, Battenhall provides in-house health coaching; contributes to pensions at a rate of up to eight per cent; and gives all employees a £300 annual wellbeing allowance, plus a tech allowance of £1,300 for new joiners. As well as no-meeting Fridays, the team also finishes early ahead of the weekend. Full pay is offered for the first 12 weeks of maternity leave, followed by 50 per cent for weeks 12-18, and three weeks of paternity leave is granted. Annual bonuses of five-10 per cent are paid depending on business performance, with the firm having paid out every year since 2013.

The agency has also ramped up its diversity efforts, creating a diversity and inclusion taskforce. Staff have recently put their 20 per cent time to use in projects for LGBTI rights platform the Equal Rights Coalition, and education and inequality campaign Mission Beyond.

Staff retention of 98 per cent in 2021, on top of its growth to a historic high of £6m annual revenue, are testament to Battenhall’s success in empowering and cherishing its employees.