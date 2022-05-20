News

WeWork US members get month of free therapy through BetterHelp

The initiative launches amid Mental Health Awareness month.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 59 minutes ago

Photo credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK: WeWork and online therapy platform BetterHelp have announced a paid partnership to provide a month of free therapy access to WeWork U.S. members. 

The two companies will also host wellness events across the country, designed to promote the positive effects of meditation, health and nutrition, and mindfulness.

BetterHelp created a website for WeWork employees to sign up and be matched with a professional therapist. 

BetterHelp and WeWork did not respond to requests for further comment.

Last year, WeWork reorganized its global marketing and communications functions, with chief communications officer Lauren Fritts appointed as chief corporate affairs and marketing officer. 

WeWork went public in October through a combination with BowX, a special purpose acquisition company. BowX listed on the Nasdaq in August 2020.

Hinge also launched its own mental health-based program this month, called Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow fund, which will give 10 aspiring therapists committed to supporting marginalized communities $10,000 to cover education costs.

