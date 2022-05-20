TrueCar names ICF Next as PR AOR

SANTA MONICA, CA: TrueCar, a digital marketplace that connects buyers with dealers, has named ICF Next as its PR AOR.

The company brought on ICF Next in Q1 after an RFP process. Final presentations took place in January, and there were three finalists including ICF Next. Account work kicked off at the start of Q2.

The agency is taking on corporate and consumer initiatives, with a focus on building excitement and engagement for TrueCar’s expanding offering.

“TrueCar is at a pivotal juncture as it continues to build a modern-day marketplace that makes car shopping easy, efficient and convenient for both dealers and consumers,” said Noreen Pratscher, TrueCar VP for corporate communications, about why the company brought on a PR AOR now.

ICF Next is working on campaigns including DrivenToDrive, the company's philanthropic program, and the rollout of TrueCar+ in Florida. The company plans to expand TrueCar+ to other states this year.

TrueCar+ is an online car-buying platform that lets consumers explore inventory and complete key elements of their new- or used-car purchase with a dealer online, including the ability to arrange financing and delivery from home. It also recently rolled out Sell Your Car and home-delivery features in select markets.

Pratscher said TrueCar hired ICF Next based on its focus on business results and a track record of work that engages diverse consumer and business audiences.

The firm’s day-to-day lead on the account is Connor Birkner, an account director. There are six people on the account team. Budget information was not disclosed.

TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for more than 250 brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

ICF Next posted a 7% revenue decline in 2021 to $215.4 million, including a 2% drop in the U.S. to $191.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.