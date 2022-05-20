News

First Barbie doll with hearing aids aims to boost diversity, inclusion

The company partnered with Dr. Jen Richardson, a hearing loss advocate and educational audiologist, to make sure its portrayal of real people was accurate.

by Lecia Bushak, MM+M / Added 3 hours ago

In 2020, Mattel launched Barbie Fashionistas with the goal of expanding its collection to include more skin tones, body types, and even Barbies with wheelchairs.
In 2020, Mattel launched Barbie Fashionistas with the goal of expanding its collection to include more skin tones, body types, and even Barbies with wheelchairs.

The typical Barbie is no longer the generic thin, white blonde woman — but instead has expanded to include dolls of different skin tones, sizes and even disabilities.

Mattel is releasing a new series of dolls this June, which includes the first Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids, a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, as well as a Ken doll with vitiligo I — a skin condition defined by the loss of pigment cells.

The new series is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to introduce more diversity and inclusion throughout its toys. This also marks Mattel’s first foray into developing Barbies with certain health conditions or disabilities, reflecting the greater push in recent years to tackle ableism.

The company partnered with Dr. Jen Richardson, a hearing loss advocate and educational audiologist, to make sure its portrayal of real people was accurate.

“I’m honored to have worked with Barbie to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids,” Richardson said in a statement. “I’m beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them.”

In 2020, Mattel launched Barbie Fashionistas with the goal of expanding its collection to include more skin tones, body types, and even Barbies with wheelchairs. The Fashionistas line aims to “celebrate diversity with fashion dolls that encourage real-world storytelling and open-ended dreams,” the company writes.

This story first appeared on MM+M.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

WeWork US members get month of free therapy through BetterHelp

Dogstudio built virtual festival Tomorrowland Around The World.

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowland’s virtual festival

In 2020, Mattel launched Barbie Fashionistas with the goal of expanding its collection to include more skin tones, body types, and even Barbies with wheelchairs.

First Barbie doll with hearing aids aims to boost diversity, inclusion

On Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people in Buffalo. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

In Buffalo’s wake, marketers look at gun violence through a public health lens

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Hawkins said that she intends to bring a 'modern, fresh approach' to Finn's travel practice.

Finn Partners names Jennifer Hawkins NY travel managing partner

Next 15 CEO Tim Dyson (left) and M&C Saatchi CEO Moray MacLennan

Next 15 swoops in to agree surprise £310m takeover deal for M&C Saatchi

Actor Johnny Deep says ex-wife Amber Heard's op-ed has cost him film roles. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Social media managers urge understanding for one of their own after Duolingo deletes Amber Heard joke on TikTok

5 takeaways from the PRWeek Global Awards

5 takeaways from the PRWeek Global Awards

Martin replaces longtime IPG veteran Heide Gardner.

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global chief diversity, social impact officer