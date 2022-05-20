‘It’s about making sure you know your space and stay in your lane’ – keeping up with ‘cancel culture’

Explaining how social media has changed the communications landscape, Krystle Downie, comms consultant at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), said: “A lot of the time small voices are the ones that are heard most. The ones with negative criticism have got the most to say.

“When we were growing up, the media would get a qualified spokesperson to provide a statement, but nowadays they can just grab a controversial tweet and use that as a barometer for online sentiment.”

Jerina Hardy, head of communications at Innocent Drinks, said the brand replies to each of the hundreds of comments it receives on social media on a daily basis, appointing dedicated ‘people champions’ to do so.

She said: “It’s really important for us to be able to have those conversations. There are complex issues which we feel people need to be talking about, and debates need to be had, so where better to do that than on social?”

Engagement through social media is something RBKC also tries to prioritise, according to Downie, who said problems usually arise when people “just see you as a faceless entity which is not really concerned about the people’s needs”.

“As long as they feel like they’re being heard, that’s all we can do,” she continued.

Despite the temptation to block those with a tendency to rant, Downie said this is off-limits: “It’s not good business, and it’s not being a responsive, reflective council. Our main agenda is the care and support of our community, so if we’re blocking those voices, are we really doing that?”

Hardy believes Twitter is the platform on which users express the strongest opinions, also being the one most heavily monitored by the press. She added that “the ability to galvanise people behind a moment is growing massively on TikTok”.

Kaidee Horton, head of corporate communications at LV= General Insurance, agreed people complain most on Twitter, noting that it is “more open” than the “community-based” nature of Facebook.

“Sometimes brands should not be on every platform,” said Downie. “You can’t just use the same thing across every platform. TikTok audiences are completely different from Facebook audiences. It’s about making sure you know your space and stay in your lane.”

Horton spoke about LV’s experience with ‘cancel culture’, when the brand faced backlash when its advertisements were shown on the GB News channel, despite it not consenting for them to be used.

The brand reportedly saw it as a “benign decision” to pull its ads from the channel as a result; however, it then faced further scrutiny for being seen as “boycotting GB News”.

“In hindsight, that was the wrong decision for us. It was quite a knee-jerk reaction,” said Horton. “We should have planned a bit more and given it more thought.”

Complaints on social media and to LV’s press office arrived in the following days, as some consumers chose to boycott the brand. However, Horton said, by the following week the uproar had entirely “died out”.

Hardy said Innocent also faced a backlash towards its recent ‘Big Rewild’ campaign, receiving accusations of greenwashing, although reportedly fewer than anticipated.

“We fully expected that to happen,” said Hardy. “Greenwashing is a clickbait opportunity both for press and on socials, and as a result we prepared fully for that type of criticism.”

When it comes to global issues being addressed by brands, Downie said: “You can’t always make public statements about different issues, but sometimes you’re expected to, so it’s difficult.”

She added that RBKC has had different initiatives around the Ukraine war, but these haven’t been publicised for fear of seeming distasteful and performative.