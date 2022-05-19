News

Finn Partners names Jennifer Hawkins NY travel managing partner

Hawkins joined the firm when her agencies, Hawkins International PR and Maverick Creative, were acquired in 2021.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has appointed Jennifer Hawkins as managing partner of its New York travel practice. 

Hawkins joined Finn Partners as managing partner of luxury travel when her agencies, Hawkins International PR and Maverick Creative, were acquired in November 2021.

Reporting to Alicia Young, founding partner at Finn Partners, and CEO Peter Finn, Hawkins will lead a 60-person team of integrated marketing and travel comms professionals across the continental U.S. 

Hawkins said that she intends to bring a “modern, fresh approach” using integrated comms strategies, as the travel practice already has an existing digital, social, influencer and content capture team. 

“I want to help [Finn Partners] be the No. 1, true travel PR powerhouse in all segments of the industry,” Hawkins said, adding that she aims to bring on new, diverse talent. 

Hawkins will replace Virginia Sheridan, managing partner, who is leading Finn’s Excelerator, a program designed to kickstart careers in marketing comms.

Finn Partner’s travel practice client roster includes Inspirato, Hong Kong Tourism, Montage International, Air Partner, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. 

Finn Partners recently promoted Julie Walsh to senior partner within the agency’s global public affairs department.  

The firm posted a revenue increase of 49% last year to $162.2 million, including a revenue jump of the same percentage in the U.S. to $135.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

