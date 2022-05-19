M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NA hires Nijha Diggs as SVP

NEW YORK: M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America has named Nijha Diggs as SVP.

Diggs will oversee one of the agency’s largest beverage clients, driving campaigns, programming and events across sports, music and dance, according to an internal company source.

She will also assume leadership of the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, where she will work to strengthen internal and external programming.

Diggs most recently served as senior director of PR for Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused nonprofit organization. She managed the company’s partnership with The Miss Universe Organization and guided the organization’s celebrity ambassador program, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to her time at Smile Train, Diggs was an account supervisor at MikeWorldWide; a senior account executive at 5WPR; and an account executive at Ketchum.

Diggs was recently inducted into the 2022 PRWeek Women of Distinction class as a Women to Watch.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment recently formalized its DE&I expertise so that it can work with brands to deliver inclusive and credible projects.

In February, the company was appointed by Barclays as its sports marketing partner.