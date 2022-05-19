News

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NA hires Nijha Diggs as SVP

She will manage a team of over 25 staff members.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 59 minutes ago

Diggs most recently served as senior director of PR for Smile Train.
Diggs most recently served as senior director of PR for Smile Train.

NEW YORK: M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America has named Nijha Diggs as SVP.  

Diggs will oversee one of the agency’s largest beverage clients, driving campaigns, programming and events across sports, music and dance, according to an internal company source. 

She will also assume leadership of the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, where she will work to strengthen internal and external programming. 

Diggs most recently served as senior director of PR for Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused nonprofit organization. She managed the company’s partnership with The Miss Universe Organization and guided the organization’s celebrity ambassador program, according to her LinkedIn profile. 

Prior to her time at Smile Train, Diggs was an account supervisor at MikeWorldWide; a senior account executive at 5WPR; and an account executive at Ketchum. 

Diggs was recently inducted into the 2022 PRWeek Women of Distinction class as a Women to Watch. 

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment recently formalized its DE&I expertise so that it can work with brands to deliver inclusive and credible projects.

In February, the company was appointed by Barclays as its sports marketing partner.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NA hires Nijha Diggs as SVP

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NA hires Nijha Diggs as SVP

No urgency, wrong tone: Baby formula makers are falling flat in communicating with the public

No urgency, wrong tone: Baby formula makers are falling flat in communicating with the public

The PR Week: 5.19.2022 – PRWeek Global Awards 2022 roundup

The PR Week: 5.19.2022 – PRWeek Global Awards 2022 roundup

Twilio helps companies provide a data-driven, personalized customer experience. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Twilio names Joyce Kim as CMO

Would you stop using Grubhub if ‘free lunch’ promo left you hangry?

Would you stop using Grubhub if ‘free lunch’ promo left you hangry?

On TikTok, creators with more than 1,000 followers can submit videos.

TikTok wants to ‘democratize’ the creator space with its latest ad product

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Ukraine President named PRWeek Global Communicator of the Year

Ukraine President named PRWeek Global Communicator of the Year

Hinge is also introducing “self-care” prompts for users’ profiles.

Hinge launches 6-figure Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow fund

Grubhub saw an overwhelming response to its NYC 'free lunch' campaign. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Grubhub’s director of consumer PR on lessons learned from its overwhelming ‘free lunch’ promo