Twilio names Joyce Kim as CMO

SAN FRANCISCO: Customer engagement platform Twilio has named Joyce Kim as the company's chief marketing officer.

Kim will report to Twilio president of revenue Elena Donio.

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing roles, Kim has joined Twilio from cloud software company Genesys. She served as its CMO, driving market expansion and enterprise revenue growth. Kim was also chief digital and marketing officer at semiconductor and software company Arm, leading global marketing strategy and digital transformation.

Kim said via email that "it's an amazing time to join Twillio as the company looks to scale its footprint with global enterprises and advance a new, transformative market to build the best customer engagement platform."

Twilio helps companies provide a data-driven, personalized customer experience across the sales journey, including sales, marketing, growth and customer services. Brands can engage with customers across voice, conversations, messaging, video and email.