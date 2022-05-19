Blog

Would you stop using Grubhub if ‘free lunch’ promo left you hangry?

Customers this week were frustrated with delayed deliveries when the app’s promo went haywire.

Added 1 hour ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Grubhub’s New York City marketing campaign, offering a "free lunch" – or a $15 promo code – to consumers, went a little too well this week. 

The delivery app told media outlets that at times it was averaging 6,000 orders per minute and the campaign received six times more orders than a similar promo last year.

It also backfired: restaurants struggled to handle the influx of orders, and many deliveries were delayed. 

But will this lead to frustrated customers leaving Grubhub in favor of another food-delivery service?  

