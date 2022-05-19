Would you stop using Grubhub if ‘free lunch’ promo left you hangry?

Grubhub’s New York City marketing campaign, offering a "free lunch" – or a $15 promo code – to consumers, went a little too well this week.
The delivery app told media outlets that at times it was averaging 6,000 orders per minute and the campaign received six times more orders than a similar promo last year.
It also backfired: restaurants struggled to handle the influx of orders, and many deliveries were delayed.
But will this lead to frustrated customers leaving Grubhub in favor of another food-delivery service?
If you were left hangry after a "free lunch” promo went haywire like the one Grubhub ran in New York this week, would you stop using the app?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) May 19, 2022