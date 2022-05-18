Hinge launches 6-figure Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow fund

NEW YORK: Hinge, which bills itself as “the dating app designed to be deleted,” has launched the Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow fund, which will give 10 aspiring therapists who are committed to supporting marginalized communities $10,000 to cover education costs.

The campaign coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, which runs through May.

“We decided to launch Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Jarryd Boyd, senior PR manager at Hinge, via email. “With the program kicking off now, the winning students will be selected this August and receive their funds just in time for the fall semester.”

Boyd said that “a significant part of having a healthy relationship with someone else is having a healthy relationship with yourself,” and that it becomes difficult for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ daters to do so because of the lack of diversity in the mental-health field.

Hinge will promote the fund through earned, social and paid channels. Hinge’s internal comms team will manage all earned media elements, but will work with global integrated marketing agency CSM to execute the program otherwise.

The Match Group dating app is also partnering with multidisciplinary artist and mental wellness champion Fariha Roisin as campaign ambassador. She will advocate for the program on her Instagram account and to the press.

To ensure the campaign’s visibility among supporters of the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective: BEAM and Inclusive Therapists are sharing details about the fund and the application process on their channels, Boyd said.

Hinge is also introducing “self-care” prompts that can be displayed on users’ profiles to encourage vulnerability, according to a company statement.

The company also launched a website to give applicants more information about the Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow initiative.

Hinge, which was acquired by dating app holding company the Match Group in 2018, promotes itself as the platform that helps users build more meaningful relationships with potential partners. Hinge was the fastest-growing dating app in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia in 2019 and 2020, the company said in a statement.

Pinterest recently launched its own mental health awareness campaign amid heightened scrutiny of the mental health effects of social media.