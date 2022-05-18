GoFundMe hires Apple’s Margaret Richardson as chief corporate affairs officer

REDWOOD CITY, CA: GoFundMe has named Margaret Richardson as its chief corporate affairs officer.

Richardson started in the role on Wednesday, reporting to GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan. She is responsible for leading and building GoFundMe’s corporate affairs team and overseeing government relations, public policy and corporate comms, according to a company statement.

Richardson could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

GoFundMe has played a pivotal role in supporting Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in late February.

“It’s hard to imagine a company more urgent or important than GoFundMe at this moment in history,” Richardson wrote on LinkedIn. “This is where people come together to help each other, from a virtual lemonade stand to sending aid to war-stricken countries.”

GoFundMe has raised more than $100 million for Ukraine humanitarian aid this year, Richardson added.

Richardson has served as director of trust and safety for services at Apple, overseeing initiatives focused on personal safety, account integrity and content standards. Previously, she was VP of trust at Airbnb and chief of staff and counselor to former Attorney General Eric Holder.

GoFundMe allows people in most countries outside China to donate to causes, and users in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Western Europe, to organize and donate. The organization has built a network of more than 50 million donors and has helped users raise more than $5 billion for causes, according to its website.