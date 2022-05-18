DMG Media appoints global chief brand officer and US managing director
DMG Media, which owns Mail Newspapers, MailOnline and DailyMail.com, has promoted Sean Walsh to global chief brand officer and managing director of its US operations, with immediate effect.
