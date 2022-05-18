Rud Pedersen buys stake in French agency and reveals target markets
The European public affairs and communications consultancy Rud Pedersen Group has entered France by acquiring a minority stake in Paris agency CNTVRS. The group has also revealed its next target countries for acquisitions and openings.
