Confidant brings on corporate reputation and consumer PR EVPs

NEW YORK: Confidant, a creative and strategy communications agency, has hired Andy Izquierdo as EVP of corporate reputation and Marie Sophie-Lantin as EVP of consumer PR.

Izquierdo and Sophie-Lantin started in the newly created positions in May and report to Confidant cofounder and principal Garland Harwood.

The agency also hired Suzy Sammons as group account director, who transitioned from a consultant role and began work in late December 2021. She reports to Ken Byers, cofounder and principal at Confidant.

When asked about the new roles, the Confidant cofounders agreed that to take on more work, the agency needed to establish new senior leaders.

“In the early life of any company, you wear a lot of hats,” Byers said. “As [Confidant] continues to grow, we start to need more dedication in different disciplines.”

Izquierdo, who most recently served as chief comms officer at Sound Transit, will bring his expertise to Confidant’s areas of public affairs and government.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue building on Confidant’s stellar corporate work,” he said. “There are so many rich opportunities around thought leadership, DEI, media training and messaging and issues management.”

Sophie-Lantin, former BCW EVP of brand solutions, specializes in food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, beauty and personal care and lifestyle.

“I’m looking forward to cultivating and growing Confidant’s consumer offering,” she said. “I’m thrilled to continue developing our already outstanding integrated marketing communications capabilities.”

Sammons, previously an MD at Hawkeye.pro, will help expand Confidant’s creative client base and drive better strategic integration across all areas of business, according to a company statement.

Confidant also announced two new client wins, including Perfect Day, creator of the world’s first animal-free dairy protein; and Limewire, which is transitioning to become an NFT digital collectibles marketplace. Other clients include Amazon, Sony, Shake Shack and BarkBox.