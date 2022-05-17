News

PetSmart hires Joanne Dwyer as VP of CSR and sustainability

Dwyer most recently held the same title at CVS Health.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

PHOENIX: PetSmart has appointed Joanne Dwyer as VP of corporate social responsibility and sustainability, a newly created role. 

Dwyer started in the role this week and reports to Lacey Bundy, PetSmart’s SVP of general counsel and corporate secretary. She will work with enterprise-wide leaders to develop PetSmart’s CSR strategy and lead reporting as well as external stakeholder communications and engagement around key ESG issues, according to a post she wrote on LinkedIn. 

“PetSmart has had a long-standing commitment to CSR and sustainability,” Dwyer said. “The company wanted to have a person who could really lead the charge in terms of defining a more robust strategy, especially from a public-facing standpoint.”

Dwyer added that she is focused on determining “the priority areas that PetSmart would like to be known for.”

Most recently, Dwyer was VP of CSR and sustainability at CVS Health. She also was director for the CVS Health Foundation. Funds from the CVS Health Foundation provide support for the company’s nonprofit partners, pharmacy schools and its own employees.

Her replacement at CVS Health has not yet been named. 

In March, PetSmart selected Carmichael Lynch Relate as PR AOR, following a competitive national review. And last year, PetSmart hired General Mills’ Rob Litt as VP of corporate communications and PR.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp and pet adoption. 

