Hagerty hires Candace Mueller as VP of brand communications

Mueller spent over a decade managing corporate and brand comms for Hyatt Hotels and PepsiCo.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 4 hours ago

Candace Mueller
TRAVERSE CITY, MI: Hagerty, a classic car insurance company, has hired Candace Mueller as VP of brand communications. 

Mueller will oversee all external brand and business comms, including corporate reputation, executive comms and thought leadership initiatives, according to a company statement. 

She will work to drive awareness on Hagerty’s membership offerings, partnerships and events, as well as the company’s overall business strategy.

Mueller could not be immediately reached for further comment. 

Mueller was most recently assistant VP and chief of staff at the University of Chicago. Prior to that she was VP of global comms at Hyatt Hotels.

Before that, Mueller worked at PepsiCo in various roles since 2006. Most recently, she was senior director for PepsiCo North America’s nutrition communications and community relations. Previously, she worked on PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats brand as senior director of communications and chief of staff. Mueller was a VP at Cramer-Krasselt earlier in her career.

