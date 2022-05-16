Investis Digital appoints Myles Peacock as worldwide CEO

News

by Natasha Bach

NEW YORK: Global digital communications company Investis Digital has named Myles Peacock worldwide CEO, effective immediately. 

Peacock's predecessor at Investis Digital was Don Scales, who passed away in 2021, a spokesperson told PRWeek.

Peacock will be responsible for driving forward Investis Digital’s strategic vision, alongside its client service and performance offerings. He will also bring his cross-cultural knowledge and his experience overseeing global interconnected teams to the position, striving to lead the company through continued growth.

Peacock joins Investis Digital from CreativeDrive, where he was global CEO. He successfully built and scaled the content creation and production studio network into one of the largest in the world, leading to its August 2020 acquisition by Accenture Interactive, according to an Investis Digital statement. 

Peacock has also worked in a number of Omnicom agencies, including cofounding E-Graphics, which was later rebranded as EG+.

Investis Digital uses a proprietary approach called Connected Content to bring together communications, digital experiences and performance marketing. The company also helps clients build secure websites and protect them from cybersecurity threats. Its practice areas include corporate communications, investor relations, life sciences, talent acquisition and marketing. It counts Vodafone, Russell Athletic and Rolls-Royce among its clients.

