News

Finn Partners ups Julie Walsh to senior partner

The move helps expand the agency’s global public affairs practice.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

Julie Walsh has worked at Finn Partners since 2013.
Julie Walsh has worked at Finn Partners since 2013.

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has promoted Julie Walsh to senior partner within the agency’s global public affairs department.  

Walsh, who was previously a partner at Finn Partners, will continue to report to Robin Crawford, senior partner and public affairs practice lead, as well as Jessica Ross, MD of the firm’s global public affairs practice. 

Walsh will support the overall growth of the global public affairs practice and assist in strategy and orientation on client projects. 

Walsh said that her goals largely “echo those” of Peter Finn, CEO and founding partner at Finn Partners.

“We’re looking to work hard, play nice and advance those on the side of truth,” she said. “To advance companies and brands who are looking to promote a fairer, more equitable and just society.”

She added the global public affairs practice can be a “torchbearer” for clients in a complex political landscape. 

Before joining Finn Partners in 2013, Walsh was a client executive at Burson-Marsteller, before the company merged with Cohn & Wolfe to become BCW.

Finn Partners recently promoted senior partner Peter Hahn to lead its new brand innovation and transformation practice.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Pinterest is expanding its “compassionate search” feature. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign

Google ads: users now able to limit ads relating to pregnancy, parenting, dating and weight loss.

Adland reacts after Google rolls out further ad controls for users globally

Emplifi found that brands that bulk publish Instagram stories receive greater engagement.

Emplifi report: Social ad spending up in Q1, but did it pay off?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Julie Walsh has worked at Finn Partners since 2013.

Finn Partners ups Julie Walsh to senior partner

Myles Peacock.

Investis Digital appoints Myles Peacock as worldwide CEO

Chris Ridley joins Moderna from Gilead Sciences. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Moderna hires Chris Ridley as VP of communications and media

United Airlines partners with AOR 72andSunny to launch Good Leads The Way push

United Airlines partners with AOR 72andSunny to launch Good Leads The Way push

Dara Nasr lays out the three Twitter trends that brands should be aware of.

Twitter’s Dara Nasr: ‘Authenticity and dialogue are two important trends in advertising’

The survey found that 67% reported that the industry had an “excellent” or “good” corporate reputation. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Pharma’s reputation remains high as ViiV, Horizon and Pfizer top list