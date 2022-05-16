Finn Partners ups Julie Walsh to senior partner

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has promoted Julie Walsh to senior partner within the agency’s global public affairs department.

Walsh, who was previously a partner at Finn Partners, will continue to report to Robin Crawford, senior partner and public affairs practice lead, as well as Jessica Ross, MD of the firm’s global public affairs practice.

Walsh will support the overall growth of the global public affairs practice and assist in strategy and orientation on client projects.

Walsh said that her goals largely “echo those” of Peter Finn, CEO and founding partner at Finn Partners.

“We’re looking to work hard, play nice and advance those on the side of truth,” she said. “To advance companies and brands who are looking to promote a fairer, more equitable and just society.”

She added the global public affairs practice can be a “torchbearer” for clients in a complex political landscape.

Before joining Finn Partners in 2013, Walsh was a client executive at Burson-Marsteller, before the company merged with Cohn & Wolfe to become BCW.

Finn Partners recently promoted senior partner Peter Hahn to lead its new brand innovation and transformation practice.