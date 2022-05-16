News

Emplifi report: Social ad spending up in Q1, but did it pay off?

However, those totals pale in comparison to a strong Q4 2021.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

Emplifi found that brands that bulk publish Instagram stories receive greater engagement.
Emplifi found that brands that bulk publish Instagram stories receive greater engagement.

NEW YORK: The tallies are in and social media ad spending is up.

That’s according to the latest report from customer experience platform Emplifi. In its Q1 analysis of social media spend, Emplifi found that average monthly ad spending in the first quarter of this year increased by 21% year-over-year to $3,631 on average.  

The first quarter pales in comparison to a strong Q4 2021, when the holiday season led to impressive spend. 

Even though brands are spending more, their efforts do not necessarily appear to be paying off. Social media engagement has stayed flat and click-through rates have dropped below 1%. This drop off is seen most clearly on Facebook, where the median number of interactions with posts, which includes likes, comments and shares, has dropped 17% when compared to the year prior. 

Instagram, on the other hand, has not seen the same decline. The average number of interactions, around 32 per 1,000 impressions, has remained somewhat steady over the last year.

But it’s not all bad news. Emplifi found that brands that bulk publish Instagram stories receive greater engagement. 

“Publishing multiple Instagram Stories in a five-minute window results in lower exit rates and higher levels of users tapping back to rewatch posts,” Emplifi said in the report. “Length of videos, story order, and time of posting can also impact exit rates and tap backs.”

Finally, Emplifi notes that brands would be wise to pay greater attention to social customer care, increasing responsiveness and interactions with users on social media. In particular, brands should focus on response rate and time. The data suggests that brands have the lowest response rate and slowest response time on Facebook. Questions are answered at the highest rate on Instagram, but the most quickly on Twitter, according to the report.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Pinterest is expanding its “compassionate search” feature. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign

Google ads: users now able to limit ads relating to pregnancy, parenting, dating and weight loss.

Adland reacts after Google rolls out further ad controls for users globally

Emplifi found that brands that bulk publish Instagram stories receive greater engagement.

Emplifi report: Social ad spending up in Q1, but did it pay off?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Julie Walsh has worked at Finn Partners since 2013.

Finn Partners ups Julie Walsh to senior partner

Myles Peacock.

Investis Digital appoints Myles Peacock as worldwide CEO

Chris Ridley joins Moderna from Gilead Sciences. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Moderna hires Chris Ridley as VP of communications and media

United Airlines partners with AOR 72andSunny to launch Good Leads The Way push

United Airlines partners with AOR 72andSunny to launch Good Leads The Way push

Dara Nasr lays out the three Twitter trends that brands should be aware of.

Twitter’s Dara Nasr: ‘Authenticity and dialogue are two important trends in advertising’

The survey found that 67% reported that the industry had an “excellent” or “good” corporate reputation. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Pharma’s reputation remains high as ViiV, Horizon and Pfizer top list