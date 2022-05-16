Jaguar Land Rover hires ex-BA external comms chief Louise Evans to new role
Jaguar Land Rover has recruited former British Airways, Sainsbury’s and ITV comms chief Louise Evans for a new senior role, alongside the appointment of the luxury car-maker’s first director of public affairs.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>