Marco’s Pizza picks MikeWorldWide as consumer PR AOR

NEW YORK: Marco’s Pizza has selected MikeWorldWide as its consumer PR AOR.

MikeWorldWide is supporting the pizza chain with earned media relations and creative integrated consumer marketing to increase awareness and relevance across the United States.

There was no formal RFP process. The PR agency started talking with the brand last August and officially started working with Marco’s Pizza in Q1.

“The first thing we did from an earned perspective was help with their Pi Day campaign,” said Tara Naughton, chief marketing and business development officer for MikeWorldWide.

Chris Tussing, CMO at Marco’s Pizza, said there was no incumbent consumer PR AOR. The company previously focused on PR from a B2B standpoint to attract franchisees, but as the brand grows its footprint it now wants to develop a consumer-facing PR strategy.

Marco’s Pizza aims to hit $1 billion in annual systemwide sales this year and reach 2,000 locations by 2026. Founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco, the pizza chain has grown from its roots as an Ohio brand to over 1,000 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

“A lot of people who live around Marco’s know our story and love it,” said Tussing. “We are on a mission to make this a strong national presence as a brand. We are going up against these big, behemoth, ubiquitous competitors. But we have a special story.”

In March, Marco’s Pizza announced a 46-store development to bring new stores to the Phoenix metro market over the next six years. This contributes to the brand’s overall growth goal of 1,500 units by 2023.

Kate Compain, a VP in MikeWorldWide’s consumer marketing practice, is overseeing four people in Los Angeles and New York on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

MikeWorldWide posted a 16.8% gain in revenue globally last year to $45.4 million and an 11.2% increase in the U.S. to $41.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.