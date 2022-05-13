News

NYC & Company’s global comms EVP Chris Heywood to exit in June

Heywood has been at the organization for 15 years.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK: NYC & Company’s EVP of global communications Chris Heywood is set to leave on June 30.

Heywood will play a key role in the company’s search for a replacement. After helping tourism in New York City recover from the pandemic, Heywood felt it was the right time to make a change. NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for New York City’s five boroughs.

“To see the energy and vibrancy return to New York City is so gratifying. It’s a great moment in time, tourism is on the upswing and I feel like it all just caps off a great more than fifteen years [at NYC & Company],” he said. 

When asked about his future, Heywood said that he was taking some time to contemplate the next stage of his career and enjoy the summer. 

Heywood played an instrumental role in NYC & Company’s NYC Reawakens and NYC Welcomes Back Foreign Travel campaigns. 

In his role, Heywood manages a global team, representing 15 international offices serving more than 20 global regions across five continents, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also oversees comms staffers who are responsible for domestic and international PR; corporate comms and crisis comms. Additionally, he is chief spokesperson for New York City’s tourism industry.

Prior to his time as EVP, Heywood was NYC & Company’s SVP of global comms. He first joined the company in 2007 as a director.

Earlier in his career, Heywood was manager of corporate communications for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, where he worked for eight years.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

NYC & Company’s global comms EVP Chris Heywood to exit in June

Danielle Romaine, Google’s VP of strategy and operations, presents the My Ad Center.

Google to allow users to control brands and topics they see in ads

The Lego Foundation: 'The most boring room ever.'

Kids channel innate sense of fun in ‘most boring room ever’ for Lego Foundation

Siemens' headquarters in Munich. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Siemens exits Russia

The campaign shows much needed appreciation for nurses.

Why connectRN is giving nurses the gifts they really want

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Elon Musk, master of his own PR, puts Twitter deal on hold

(Westend61/Getty Images)

Pressure on WPP, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom escalates over climate change

Charissa Gilmore

Disney General Entertainment names Charissa Gilmore as SVP of corporate comms

Healthcare is big business for PR firms

Healthcare is big business for PR firms