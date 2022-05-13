News

Siemens exits Russia

The German technology company employs around 3,000 people in the country.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Siemens' headquarters in Munich. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Siemens' headquarters in Munich. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

MUNICH, GERMANY: Siemens said this week that it will exit the Russian market amid the war in Ukraine. 

The company said in a statement that it has started proceedings to wind down both industrial operations and all industrial business activities in Russia. 

According to its fiscal Q2 earnings report. Siemens took a hit of $625 million due to Russian sanctions, which particularly affected rail service and maintenance, the company said in a statement.

A Siemens representative could not be reached for additional comment. 

Siemens previously halted all new business in and international deliveries to Russia to evaluate the situation and ensure employee safety. 

Former company head of group communications Clarissa Haller recently left Siemens to join Dynamics Group in Zurich. 

In all, almost 1,000 companies have suspended or curtailed operations in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in late February, according to Yale University’s School of Management. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Danielle Romaine, Google’s VP of strategy and operations, presents the My Ad Center.

Google to allow users to control brands and topics they see in ads

The Lego Foundation: 'The most boring room ever.'

Kids channel innate sense of fun in ‘most boring room ever’ for Lego Foundation

Siemens' headquarters in Munich. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Siemens exits Russia

The campaign shows much needed appreciation for nurses.

Why connectRN is giving nurses the gifts they really want

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Charissa Gilmore

Disney General Entertainment names Charissa Gilmore as SVP of corporate comms

Healthcare is big business for PR firms

Healthcare is big business for PR firms

The silence is deafening from corporate America on Roe v. Wade. Why so many companies are staying quiet

The silence is deafening from corporate America on Roe v. Wade. Why so many companies are staying quiet

Photo credit: Getty Images

Are PR pros returning to jobs they left over the past year?

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Prowly launches media monitoring