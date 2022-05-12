Disney General Entertainment names Charissa Gilmore as SVP of corporate comms

BURBANK, CA: Disney General Entertainment has upped Charissa Gilmore to SVP of corporate communications.

Gilmore, who was previously VP of global distribution comms for Disney and ABC Television, will continue to report to Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment, as well as Kristina Schake, EVP, global comms for The Walt Disney Company.

She will continue to manage internal and external corporate comms strategies and execution across business operations that support the organization's content brands.

Those brands include ABC News, Hulu Originals, National Geographic and FX.

Some other specific duties include PR, corporate messaging, corporate social responsibility, issues management, events planning and editorial and photo operations.

Gilmore could not be immediately reached for comment.

Schake recently replaced chief corporate affairs officer and senior EVP Geoff Morrell, after he left Disney amid the company’s standoff with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Morell had replaced top comms executive Zenia Mucha, who left Disney at the end of last year.

VP of comms Jessica Casano-Antonellis also recently left Disney to join SiriusXM.