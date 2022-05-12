News

Disney General Entertainment names Charissa Gilmore as SVP of corporate comms

Gilmore has worked at Disney for over 30 years.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Charissa Gilmore
Charissa Gilmore

BURBANK, CA: Disney General Entertainment has upped Charissa Gilmore to SVP of corporate communications. 

Gilmore, who was previously VP of global distribution comms for Disney and ABC Television, will continue to report to Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment, as well as Kristina Schake, EVP, global comms for The Walt Disney Company.  

She will continue to manage internal and external corporate comms strategies and execution across business operations that support the organization's content brands. 

Those brands include ABC News, Hulu Originals, National Geographic and FX. 

Some other specific duties include PR, corporate messaging, corporate social responsibility, issues management, events planning and editorial and photo operations. 

Gilmore could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Schake recently replaced chief corporate affairs officer and senior EVP Geoff Morrell, after he left Disney amid the company’s standoff with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Morell had replaced top comms executive Zenia Mucha, who left Disney at the end of last year. 

VP of comms Jessica Casano-Antonellis also recently left Disney to join SiriusXM. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Charissa Gilmore

Disney General Entertainment names Charissa Gilmore as SVP of corporate comms

Healthcare is big business for PR firms

Healthcare is big business for PR firms

The silence is deafening from corporate America on Roe v. Wade. Why so many companies are staying quiet

The silence is deafening from corporate America on Roe v. Wade. Why so many companies are staying quiet

Photo credit: Getty Images

Are PR pros returning to jobs they left over the past year?

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Prowly launches media monitoring

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

No one took a close look at Hellmann’s food waste campaign — and that was the point

No one took a close look at Hellmann’s food waste campaign — and that was the point

The PR Week: 5.12.2022 - Margot Edelman, Edelman

The PR Week: 5.12.2022 - Margot Edelman, Edelman

Highlights from the PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Summit

Highlights from the PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Summit

Hughes joins from Imre.

Ruder Finn hires Lindsay Hughes as New York healthcare practice EVP