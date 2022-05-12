Only one per cent of employees are prepared to work five days in the office
Research suggests no agency employees currently have to go into the office every day, as hybrid working now tops the list of comms professionals’ most valued benefits, according to an authoritative study shown exclusively to PRWeek.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>