Are PR pros returning to jobs they left over the past year?

Workers continue to switch their jobs amid a strong job market. But many are reportedly returning to the jobs they left.

One boomerang PR pro is Michael Kaye who left his job as OkCupid’s senior global PR manager last August to join LinkedIn as corporate communications manager. In April, he rejoined OkCupid as associate director of global communications.

Have you seen employees within the PR industry resign and then return to their previous jobs over the last year?