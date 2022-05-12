News

Prowly launches media monitoring

The tool allows users to search by keyword and filter, and includes dashboards and alerting.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: PR software-as-a-service tool Prowly has added media monitoring to its menu of offerings.

As part of the media monitoring tool, users can search by keyword and filter. It also includes interactive dashboards, real-time alerting capabilities and collaboration tools.

"We wanted to create a product that would complete Prowly in becoming a tool where PR pros can start and finish their media relations workflow. After a thorough market analysis, we noticed that a lot of PR tools have difficulties in sorting out irrelevant mentions," said Sebastian Przyborowski, cofounder and chief product officer of Prowly. "This was the main problem we wanted to solve in order to truly reflect on the time-saving aspect of technology."

This builds on Prowly's other tools that support media relations, including helping users identify appropriate journalists for outreach, organizing individuals in a CRM, creating press releases and managing email pitches. Its ultimate goal is to support PR pros by helping them gain access to relevant metrics, measure the impact of their initiatives and evaluate their earned media value.

"We wanted all of our metrics to be relevant and respond to the needs of everyone who works in earned media," Przyborowski said. "We're continuously working on tailoring Prowly to fit the exact needs of all kinds of PR professionals."

Resources

