Audio

The PR Week: 5.12.2022 - Margot Edelman, Edelman

Edelman’s deputy GM of New York joins the podcast to talk about the future of the agency and navigating thorny issues.

by Steve Barrett & Frank Washkuch / Added 7 hours ago

The PR Week: 5.12.2022 - Margot Edelman, Edelman

Margot Edelman joins PRWeek’s Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch for the latest edition of The PR Week. She talks about her future and the future of Edelman, the differences in culture between the East and West coasts and navigating thorny issues. 

Also: 

-PRWeek’s first Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards and Summit; 

-Agencies and companies react to the Supreme Court leak; 

-Karine Jean-Pierre named White House press secretary; 

-Q1 results from Stagwell and S4; 

-New communications leaders at Oatley and other companies.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

Are PR pros returning to jobs they left over the past year?

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Prowly launches media monitoring

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

No one took a close look at Hellmann’s food waste campaign — and that was the point

No one took a close look at Hellmann’s food waste campaign — and that was the point

The PR Week: 5.12.2022 - Margot Edelman, Edelman

The PR Week: 5.12.2022 - Margot Edelman, Edelman

Highlights from the PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Summit

Highlights from the PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Summit

Hughes joins from Imre.

Ruder Finn hires Lindsay Hughes as New York healthcare practice EVP

Hart acquires MDB Communications

Hart acquires MDB Communications

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Publicist launches enterprise product

Jory Des Jardins, cofounder, BogHer.

BlogHer co-founder joins Countable as CMO to market a cause