The PR Week: 5.12.2022 - Margot Edelman, Edelman

Margot Edelman joins PRWeek’s Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch for the latest edition of The PR Week. She talks about her future and the future of Edelman, the differences in culture between the East and West coasts and navigating thorny issues.

Also:

-PRWeek’s first Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards and Summit;

-Agencies and companies react to the Supreme Court leak;

-Karine Jean-Pierre named White House press secretary;

-Q1 results from Stagwell and S4;

-New communications leaders at Oatley and other companies.