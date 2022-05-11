News

Ruder Finn hires Lindsay Hughes as New York healthcare practice EVP

She joins from Imre, where she had worked for more than 16 years.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Hughes joins from Imre.
Hughes joins from Imre.

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has hired Lindsay Hughes as EVP of the New York healthcare practice. 

Reporting to Christie Anbar, MD of healthcare, Hughes will help to shape and build the firm’s healthcare practice by leading on marquee accounts and working on strategic partnerships, the firm said in a statement. 

Hughes said via email that she will be focused on uncovering ways to deepen existing client relationships, contributing to the growth of the department through new business and ensuring the agency provide best-in-class client experiences across the portfolio. 

Hughes joins from Imre, where she has worked since 2005 in various roles. Most recently, she was EVP of client experience.

Hughes has worked with clients such as AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson Medical Device enterprises. Hughes’ experience ranges across several therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, immunology, cardiovascular and women’s health.

Ruder Finn recently acquired Washington, DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad and Peppercomm, and in 2021 it bought U.K.-based technology firm Mantis.

Ruder Finn posted a 28% gain in revenue globally last year to $112.2 million and a 24% increase in the U.S. to $60 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Highlights from the PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Summit

Highlights from the PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Summit

Hughes joins from Imre.

Ruder Finn hires Lindsay Hughes as New York healthcare practice EVP

Hart acquires MDB Communications

Hart acquires MDB Communications

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Publicist launches enterprise product

Jory Des Jardins, cofounder, BogHer.

BlogHer co-founder joins Countable as CMO to market a cause

Coffee Break with Ben LaBolt, partner, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Coffee Break with Ben LaBolt, partner, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Pickering comes to Headstand from Porter Novelli.

Headstand hires Aaron Pickering as global head of purpose

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

L-R: Organon's Wendy Lund, Atrium Health's Chris Berger, Janssen's Isha Williams, The Black Women's Health Imperative's Michelle Webb and PRWeek's Steve Barrett.

Driving health outcomes and addressing inequalities