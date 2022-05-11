Ruder Finn hires Lindsay Hughes as New York healthcare practice EVP

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has hired Lindsay Hughes as EVP of the New York healthcare practice.

Reporting to Christie Anbar, MD of healthcare, Hughes will help to shape and build the firm’s healthcare practice by leading on marquee accounts and working on strategic partnerships, the firm said in a statement.

Hughes said via email that she will be focused on uncovering ways to deepen existing client relationships, contributing to the growth of the department through new business and ensuring the agency provide best-in-class client experiences across the portfolio.

Hughes joins from Imre, where she has worked since 2005 in various roles. Most recently, she was EVP of client experience.

Hughes has worked with clients such as AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson Medical Device enterprises. Hughes’ experience ranges across several therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, immunology, cardiovascular and women’s health.

Ruder Finn recently acquired Washington, DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad and Peppercomm, and in 2021 it bought U.K.-based technology firm Mantis.

Ruder Finn posted a 28% gain in revenue globally last year to $112.2 million and a 24% increase in the U.S. to $60 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.