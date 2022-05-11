News

Hart acquires MDB Communications

The move will expand Hart’s national physical presence for the first time in almost six decades, with three offices now located from Ohio to Washington, DC.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Hart acquires MDB Communications

WASHINGTON: Hart, an independent marketing and advertising agency, has acquired MDB Communications, a full-service agency located in Washington, DC.  

The deal helps broaden Hart’s marketing approach and service-minded delivery on a national scale, while preserving Hart’s status as an independent agency, the company said in a statement. 

“This is a signal of our commitment to independence,” said Marc Paulenich, president at Hart. “It’s a unique opportunity for two agencies that have known each other for an extended period of time to come together to better meet this marketing moment.”

Cary Hatch, CEO of MDB Communications, will become the new managing director of the Hart Washington office. 

MDB Communications will become Hart MDB, effective immediately; there are no plans for layoffs. 

“The service module and expertise that clients have known both organizations for will not change. There's a strong commitment to retaining that long term,” Paulenich added. “Both [Hart and MDB] gain new expertise, capabilities and an expanded footprint that allows them to better service clients nationally.”

The acquisition is the second for Hart since 2016, when it acquired marketing and design agency Conrad Phillips Vutech. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Hart acquires MDB Communications

Hart acquires MDB Communications

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Publicist launches enterprise product

Jory Des Jardins, cofounder, BogHer.

BlogHer co-founder joins Countable as CMO to market a cause

Coffee Break with Ben LaBolt, partner, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Coffee Break with Ben LaBolt, partner, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Pickering comes to Headstand from Porter Novelli.

Headstand hires Aaron Pickering as global head of purpose

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

L-R: Organon's Wendy Lund, Atrium Health's Chris Berger, Janssen's Isha Williams, The Black Women's Health Imperative's Michelle Webb and PRWeek's Steve Barrett.

Driving health outcomes and addressing inequalities

Latour joined Madison Square Garden Entertainment on at the start of this year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment eliminates Deirdre Latour’s CCO role

Photo credit: Getty Images

WE to cover travel expenses related to reproductive healthcare and abortion