Hart acquires MDB Communications

WASHINGTON: Hart, an independent marketing and advertising agency, has acquired MDB Communications, a full-service agency located in Washington, DC.

The deal helps broaden Hart’s marketing approach and service-minded delivery on a national scale, while preserving Hart’s status as an independent agency, the company said in a statement.

“This is a signal of our commitment to independence,” said Marc Paulenich, president at Hart. “It’s a unique opportunity for two agencies that have known each other for an extended period of time to come together to better meet this marketing moment.”

Cary Hatch, CEO of MDB Communications, will become the new managing director of the Hart Washington office.

MDB Communications will become Hart MDB, effective immediately; there are no plans for layoffs.

“The service module and expertise that clients have known both organizations for will not change. There's a strong commitment to retaining that long term,” Paulenich added. “Both [Hart and MDB] gain new expertise, capabilities and an expanded footprint that allows them to better service clients nationally.”

The acquisition is the second for Hart since 2016, when it acquired marketing and design agency Conrad Phillips Vutech.